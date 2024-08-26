Latest updates to the MoA Classification (version 11.2)

New versions (11.2, August 2024) of the IRAC MoA resources have been released and posted on the website. The changes include the following updates:

Group 37: A new MoA Group which has been named “Vesicular acetylcholine transporter (VAChT) inhibitors”.

Group 37: Oxazosulfyl has been moved from Group UN to the new Group 37.

Group UNE: Sabadilla Extract has been classified as “Botanical essence including synthetic, extracts and unrefined oils with unknown or uncertain MoA”

Group UNM: Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) has been classified as “Non-specific mechanical and physical disruptors”

Group 35: Vadescana has been classified as “RNA Interference mediated target suppressor” in the MoA Classification under Appendix 6 as pending registration.

Group UNM: Perlite has been classified as a “Non-specific mechanical and physical disruptor” in the MoA Classification under Appendix 6 as pending registration.

The updated resources, available for download from the IRAC website, are: