Resistance management for sustainable agriculture and improved public health

Trends in IPM: A commentary from an IRAC perspective

This short paper outlines the IRAC International position on trends in Integrated Pest Management (IPM) in relation to insect resistance management. Though IPM is not IRAC International’s primary expertise, IRAC will, where appropriate, seek to enable the dissemination of information on IPM options developed by research institutions, academia, or government agencies for certain crop-pest situations through our outreach channels. IRAC International encourages IPM in the context of resistance management (RM). 

