Resistance Alert for Cotton Aphid (Aphis gossypii)

Cases of Insecticide resistance associated with the cotton aphid (Aphis gossypii) have been reported since the mid-1960‘s. Resistance to organophosphate, carbamate, cyclodiene organochlorine and pyrethroid insecticides are considered as globally widespread.

More recently there have been substantive reports of resistance to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor competitive modulators (IRAC group 4). This group of chemistries has provided effective control of the cotton aphid for many years, but now reports of resistance are increasing.

More details in the recent IRAC Resistance Alert