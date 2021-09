The Chewing Pest WG is a new group for IRAC combining the past Lepidoptera and Coleoptera WGs and complements the Sucking Pest WG. These two key groups sit within the IRAC Crop Protection Team along with the Nematode WG. The team held their first conference call on August 24th 2021, agreed membership and drafted some initial objectives. Further information can be found on the Chewing Pest WG homepage