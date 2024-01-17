IRAC Nematicide MOA Classification Poster presented at the 53rd Annual Meeting of the Organization of Nematologists of Tropical America (ONTA) , Cairo, Sept 2023

As part of continued awareness efforts, the IRAC Nematode WG Poster “THE IRAC INTERNATIONAL MODE OF ACTION CLASSIFICATION SCHEME FOR NEMATICIDES” was presented at the 53rd Annual Meeting of the Organization of Nematologists of Tropical America (ONTA) held jointly with the Egyptian Society for Agro-Nematology (ESAN) annual meeting in Cairo, Egypt from 24 to 29 September 2023. Over 80 nematologists, mainly from North & Central America, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, attended the meeting. The poster was well received and it was an ideal opportunity to raise awareness of the work of the IRAC International Nematode WG and to encourage those attending to reference the work and act as advocates for using such schemes in crop protection labelling in their countries.

Tamer Victor, Corteva Agriscience Egypt