Cabbage stem flea beetle poster: Recommendations for Sustainable Production

In the Europe, flea beetle infestations are of particular concern due to the decreasing availability of insecticides. Increasing regulatory restrictions for product registrations are a key factor in the availability of effective insecticides. Of the remaining classes of chemistries available, selection pressure is high and resistance is present. The situation presents the need to adopt all available crop management practices to produce a crop with the least reliance on insecticides.

The cabbage stem flea beetle poster outlines insecticide resistance management strategies alongside integrated pest management recommendations.