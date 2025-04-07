59th IRAC International Meeting, Research Triangle Park, NC, USA

The Insecticide Resistance Action Committee (IRAC) International held its 59th Spring Meeting, from April 1–3, 2025. Representatives from global member companies, regional committees, and Working Groups came together to review progress, align priorities, and shape the strategic roadmap for the coming year.

The meeting opened with a plenary session titled “Evolving IRM Needs and Strategic Priorities for Contemporary Agricultural Practices.” IRAC members shared current challenges and future needs identified across the industry. The session emphasized aligning IRAC’s roadmap strategy with evolving agricultural realities, highlighting the growing importance of rapid knowledge exchange, regional adaptability, and cross-sector collaboration.

Day two featured presentations from IRAC’s Working Group Chairs, who reviewed key 2024 achievements and outlined priorities for 2024/25. Teams reporting included, Mode of Action, Crop Protection, Sucking Pests, Chewing Pests, Test Methods, Nematodes, Public Health and Outreach. Attendees also received updates on major regional initiatives, including, IRAC US activities and national program updates, results from Brazil’s insecticide resistance monitoring, China-IRAC’s efforts on unclassified MoAs, progress on the MSU Resistance Database and highlights from RACs at Rothamsted 2024 meeting. The day concluded with a retrospective on IRAC’s global impact in 2024 and a look ahead to emerging priorities.

The final day brought together IRAC’s Executive Committee for a strategic planning session focused on optimizing resource allocation and execution efficiency