57th IRAC International Meeting, 14-17th March 2023, Japan

The 57th IRAC International Meeting was held in conjunction with IRAC Japan and IRAC Asia in Kyoto. This incorporated a visit to the Annual Meeting of Japanese Society of Applied Entomology and Zoology in Osaka where IRAC presentations were given in a seminar sponsored by the Japan Crop Protection Association on 14th March. Further meetings took place during the week as follows:

15th March: Meeting of the IRAC Executive and Crop Protection teams

16th March: Seminar at Kyoto university followed in the afternoon by meetings with IRAC Japan

17th March: Focus on IRAC Asia with presentations and discussion with various Country Teams