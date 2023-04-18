Latest
Resistance management for sustainable agriculture and improved public health

57th IRAC International Meeting, 14-17th March 2023, Japan

The 57th IRAC International Meeting was held in conjunction with IRAC Japan and IRAC Asia in Kyoto. This incorporated a visit to the Annual Meeting of Japanese Society of Applied Entomology and Zoology in Osaka where IRAC presentations were given in a seminar sponsored by the Japan Crop Protection Association on 14th March. Further meetings took place during the week as follows:

  • 15th March: Meeting of the IRAC Executive and Crop Protection  teams
  • 16th March: Seminar at Kyoto university followed in the afternoon by meetings with IRAC Japan
  • 17th March: Focus on IRAC Asia with presentations and discussion with various Country Teams

