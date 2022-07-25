The Resistant Mosquito: Staying Ahead of the Game in the Fight against Malaria – Training Course

Discover approaches and advances in our fight against the malaria mosquito using Insecticide Resistance Management (IRM). This course is designed for anyone involved in mosquito vector control as well as students and scholars of Public Health, One Health, Entomology, Epidemiology, or Evolutionary Biology. It will also appeal to the general public interested in malaria elimination, vector-borne diseases and mosquito control, and those with a wider interest in insecticide resistance management.

The RBM VCWG is proud to announce that this free course will start on Monday July 25th, and registration is now open via this link